State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 44,896 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,896 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.10% of Ventas worth $20,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,417,617,000 after acquiring an additional 597,788 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Ventas by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,749,000 after acquiring an additional 354,329 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $54.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.39. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.59, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

