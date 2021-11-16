State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,982 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $16,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 16.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.32.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $361.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $250.54 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.93 and its 200 day moving average is $356.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.