State Street Corp Acquires 115,155 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,420,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.92% of Yext worth $34,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yext by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,003,000 after purchasing an additional 672,442 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,139,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,314,000 after purchasing an additional 299,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after purchasing an additional 111,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 65.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,199,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 472,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $101,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $292,430.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,174.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,967 shares of company stock worth $1,029,265. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yext has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.40. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

