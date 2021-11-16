State Street Corp Acquires 185,498 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,498 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $37,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fure Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 97,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 324,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.67.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.