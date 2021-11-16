State Street Corp Acquires 741,137 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741,137 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 9.28% of Altimmune worth $36,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 25.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 50,872 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 16.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 12.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Altimmune by 189.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 88,448 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $443.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.49. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $24.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Altimmune Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

