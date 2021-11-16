State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

State Street Corp boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.64% of America’s Car-Mart worth $34,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth $519,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CRMT. TheStreet lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $126.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $826.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.42.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.61 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.