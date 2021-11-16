State Street Corp Boosts Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,915 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.81% of National Beverage worth $35,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,637,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,049,000 after buying an additional 492,352 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 876,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,888,000 after buying an additional 452,272 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 320,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after buying an additional 152,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after buying an additional 140,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 187,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 114,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

FIZZ stock opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.73 and a 52 week high of $98.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.02.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

