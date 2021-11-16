State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,574,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 9.76% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $33,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADVM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after buying an additional 759,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 539.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 809,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 682,703 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 636.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 532,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 460,517 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 124.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 743,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 412,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 364,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADVM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Shares of ADVM opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $212.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.10. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.