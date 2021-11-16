State Street Corp Buys 1,068,067 Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

State Street Corp raised its stake in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) by 1,407.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068,067 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.71% of UP Fintech worth $33,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in UP Fintech by 299.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 235.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 67,140 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 3.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 122.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.76 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

