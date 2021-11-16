State Street Corp Buys 1,370 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $34,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 1,324,153 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after buying an additional 1,319,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after buying an additional 1,298,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $145.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.28 and a 12 month high of $145.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.35.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

