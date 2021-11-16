State Street Corp Buys 16,149 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.47% of Standard Motor Products worth $33,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2,935.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 7,893 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $336,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 2,141 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $113,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,275 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMP. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

SMP stock opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.09 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.96.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

