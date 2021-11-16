State Street Corp Buys 375,368 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 985,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,368 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.19% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $33,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $52,782.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,165 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,109. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.83.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

