State Street Corp Buys 51,351 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.97% of CBIZ worth $34,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in CBIZ by 10.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,867,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,979,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in CBIZ by 11.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,763,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,805,000 after purchasing an additional 179,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBIZ by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after purchasing an additional 37,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CBIZ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CBIZ by 56.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 98,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $338,786.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBZ opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.24 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

