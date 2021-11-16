State Street Corp Buys 57,931 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 983,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,931 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.05% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $34,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.