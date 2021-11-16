State Street Corp Decreases Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.57% of Avidity Biosciences worth $33,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,726,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 446,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 8.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RNA opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.93.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

