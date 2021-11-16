State Street Corp Has $33.55 Million Stock Position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,383 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.03% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $33,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 2.47.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.83) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CERE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 44,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $1,145,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $2,192,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

