State Street Corp Has $33.88 Million Stock Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,495,916 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 7,785,017 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Transocean worth $33,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 3.39. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

