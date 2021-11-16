State Street Corp Has $34.13 Million Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 696,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.88% of Cutera worth $34,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cutera by 629.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Cutera by 521.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CUTR shares. TheStreet upgraded Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

Shares of CUTR opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $806.99 million, a PE ratio of 109.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.57.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

