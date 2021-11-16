State Street Corp Increases Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,962,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.47% of Heartland Express worth $33,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 1,577.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the second quarter worth $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 280.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 11.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Heartland Express stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Heartland Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 20th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

