State Street Corp Increases Stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

State Street Corp grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,133,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710,115 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.41% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $35,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,703,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,402,000 after buying an additional 2,418,421 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,332,000 after buying an additional 847,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after buying an additional 2,222,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,696,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,551,000 after buying an additional 643,955 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,202,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after buying an additional 442,302 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a current ratio of 20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $503.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

