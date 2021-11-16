State Street Corp Purchases 118,769 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,769 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.36% of DMC Global worth $35,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DMC Global by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after acquiring an additional 354,622 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DMC Global by 76.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,706,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,797 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in DMC Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,430,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,633,000 after acquiring an additional 112,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DMC Global by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,275,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after acquiring an additional 224,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in DMC Global by 190.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 793,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,585,000 after acquiring an additional 519,725 shares during the last quarter.

BOOM stock opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.32 million, a PE ratio of 469.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $46.79. DMC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

