State Street Corp Purchases 144,852 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.22% of OneSpan worth $33,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 16.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after acquiring an additional 152,176 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in OneSpan by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 493,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in OneSpan by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 164,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 40,626 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $1,146,057.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,474,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,670,740.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59. The company has a market cap of $774.54 million, a P/E ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 0.51.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

