State Street Corp Purchases 53,930 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

State Street Corp lifted its position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,930 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.49% of ADTRAN worth $35,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 20,077 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 772,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 866,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,894,000 after acquiring an additional 27,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ADTN stock opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 535.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.26. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 900.00%.

In other ADTRAN news, Director Balan Nair bought 4,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $99,994.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADTN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

