State Street Corp Purchases 58,317 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,317 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.96% of The Pennant Group worth $34,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,029,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,509,000 after purchasing an additional 162,836 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 118,705 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 976.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 52,931 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

The Pennant Group stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

