State Street Corp Purchases 809,029 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809,029 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.73% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $33,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.96. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

KALV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $171,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.