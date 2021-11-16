State Street Corp Raises Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

State Street Corp grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 681,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.17% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $35,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after buying an additional 6,506,257 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,469 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,090 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 74.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,732,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,377 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,493,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,109,000 after acquiring an additional 990,510 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $31,882,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Mironov sold 647,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $47,643,322.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,139,385 shares of company stock worth $1,221,258,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

ZI opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,258.54, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $75.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

