State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.63% of AlloVir worth $33,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALVR opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.57.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $36,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,358 in the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

