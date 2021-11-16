Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $311.93 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Status coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0899 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $311.93 million and $27.18 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Status Coin Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

