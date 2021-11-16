Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Tops $319.18 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last week, Status has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $319.18 million and $21.02 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0920 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00049562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00221227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.