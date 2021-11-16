Stealth 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $856.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last week, Stealth has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0567 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Stealth has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $856.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000663 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00019849 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00015487 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

