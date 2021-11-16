Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 78,804 shares in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MITO opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a market cap of $58.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.74. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.58.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.