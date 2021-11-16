Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stealth BioTherapeutics.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.
NASDAQ MITO opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a market cap of $58.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.74. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.58.
About Stealth BioTherapeutics
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.