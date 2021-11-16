Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.55.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.36. 1,554,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,099. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.19. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $2,690,020.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,763 shares of company stock valued at $31,098,981 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 57,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,681 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 50,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

