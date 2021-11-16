Stellar (XLM) Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion and approximately $837.57 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00067076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.16 or 0.00162206 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00071437 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00070800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00093201 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,586 coins and its circulating supply is 24,286,103,868 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.