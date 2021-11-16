Step Finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.89 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Step Finance has a market cap of $2.89 million and $13.89 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Step Finance has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00067929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00071366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00093513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,940.41 or 1.00203894 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,188.77 or 0.07002471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

