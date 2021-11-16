Stephen Hoge Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $1,129,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,465,150.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total transaction of $6,636,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $4,723,500.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total transaction of $6,150,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total transaction of $2,240,200.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total transaction of $3,931,300.00.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $234.28. 5,269,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,346,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.82. The firm has a market cap of $94.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.61 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

