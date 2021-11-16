Stephen Quin Sells 15,000 Shares of Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN) Stock

Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN) insider Stephen Quin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$9.76 ($6.97), for a total transaction of A$146,400.00 ($104,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.94.

Get Chalice Mining alerts:

Chalice Mining Company Profile

Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties include the Julimar Nickel-Copper- platinum group element project that covers an area of approximately 2,000 square kilometers situated in Avon Region, Western Australia; and the Pyramid Hill gold project, which covers an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in Bendigo Region, Victoria.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Chalice Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chalice Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.