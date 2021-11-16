Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.86.

Several research firms have commented on STL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of STL opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.58. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $27.29.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.97%.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $84,570,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 350.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,704,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,266,000 after buying an additional 1,326,141 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,187,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,600,000 after buying an additional 1,280,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

