stETH One Day Trading Volume Reaches $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can now be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00068922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00071173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00093844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,167.52 or 0.99973414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,240.34 or 0.07045679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

