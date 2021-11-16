Steven A. Lightman Sells 12,217 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $429,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FLWS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,735. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

