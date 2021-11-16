Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $155.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WMT. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Walmart stock traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.27. 1,331,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,913,724. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Cullinan Associates lifted its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates now owns 3,377,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $207,027,000 after acquiring an additional 22,702 shares during the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 85,035 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 81.8% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,573 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

