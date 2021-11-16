Stifel Nicolaus Raises Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $59.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 75.75% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HUN. KeyCorp upped their target price on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.
HUN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.57. 105,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.27. Huntsman has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $34.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth $343,189,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 12,556.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,242,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161,239 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at $96,749,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth $173,105,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $205,327,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
