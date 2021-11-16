Stifel Nicolaus Raises Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $59.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 75.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HUN. KeyCorp upped their target price on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

HUN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.57. 105,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.27. Huntsman has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $34.47.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth $343,189,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 12,556.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,242,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161,239 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at $96,749,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth $173,105,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $205,327,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

