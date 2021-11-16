STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.85

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €34.85 ($41.00) and traded as high as €44.80 ($52.71). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €44.80 ($52.71), with a volume of 1,583,636 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €43.21 ($50.84).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.85.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

