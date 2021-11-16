Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 16th (ANNSF, CTTAY, DOTDF, ERF, ING, TUIFY, VLTA, VTGN, WBK, WISA)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 16th:

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They currently have a C$13.50 target price on the stock.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Volta Industries Inc. provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS. “

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. is a provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. It delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports and more. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, China, Japan and Korea. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc., formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Xometry Inc. is an AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing. Xometry Inc. is based in ROCKVILLE, Md. “

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

