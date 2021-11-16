Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $2.01 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 482.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.12.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $300.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.22 billion, a PE ratio of 107.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.99. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $323.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.