Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM stock opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $272.51 billion, a PE ratio of -46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

