StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Shares of STNE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.66. 6,274,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,407. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 2.25. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average is $51.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StoneCo stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 2,806.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in StoneCo were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

