STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,244 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.12% of STORE Capital worth $11,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.21. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $37.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.44.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

