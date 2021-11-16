Streamr Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Streamr has a market cap of $103.91 million and $15.73 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

