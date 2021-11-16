Strong (STRONG) Market Cap Reaches $90.86 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last seven days, Strong has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $90.86 million and $10.39 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can now be bought for approximately $657.14 or 0.01099628 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00067408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00070001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00093421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,970.17 or 1.00351352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,149.28 or 0.06943211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

