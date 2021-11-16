Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subaru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

FUJHY stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.65. Subaru has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,278 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Subaru worth $19,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Subaru

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

